Stater Bros. To Open First Pasadena Store This Fall

A retail space—currently a Vons store—located at 1390 N. Allen Ave. in Pasadena, California, soon will become a Stater Bros. supermarket. The company will take possession of this location in May, “ensuring a smooth transition from the current occupant,” Stater Bros. says.

At 42,000 s.f., this retail space then will undergo a major remodel and reopen as a Stater Bros. supermarket in fall 2018.

“We are delighted to welcome Stater Bros. to the City of Pasadena. Stater Bros. Markets provides products and services consistent with the high level of quality the community expects,” Pasadena City Councilmember Margaret McAustin said.

“Stater Bros. is a company that proudly celebrates tradition, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to establish roots in such a historic and beautiful community,” added Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “We look forward to a good working relationship with the City of Pasadena as the extensive remodel process commences and are thrilled to acquaint Pasadena customers with Stater Bros.’ fresh offerings and exemplary customer service when we open this fall.”

The store will feature:

Full-service fresh meat and seafood departments

FujiSan sushi made in-house daily

A full-service deli including Cleo & Leo-exclusive recipe fried chicken, specialty sandwiches and wraps in addition to a full line of prepared party trays

A full-service hot bakery featuring breads and rolls, specialty single-serve desserts, Cleo and Leo line of classic cakes and in-house cake decorators.

A seating area with USB charging outlets and access to free wi-fi

A floral department

A fresh produce department featuring more than 1,000 items, with expanded organic selections and fruit cut fresh daily

Energy-efficient LED lighting, in addition to glass doors on refrigerated cases to reduce energy consumption

A décor scheme “reflecting Pasadena’s rich history”

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown to become the largest privately owned Supermarket Chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The company operates 171 supermarkets and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 2008, Stater Bros. and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in food and funds to its local communities.

