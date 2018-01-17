Rich’s Foodservice Expands C-Store Bakery Offerings

​Rich’s Foodservice in Buffalo, New York, has expanded its bakery offerings for convenience stores with the introduction of Jacqueline’s Premium Filled Shortbreads and Jacqueline’s Authentic Macaroons.

Both gourmet lines are made with premium and clean ingredients with no artificial ingredients or high fructose corn syrup.

According to Rich’s Foodservice, the new offerings will enable convenience stores to compete with quick-serve restaurants, as the gourmet cookie sub-segment is up 14 percent since 2015, Rich’s says. The cookie category is expected to grow at a rate of 3-4 percent over the next several years, driven by gourmet cookies made with premium ingredients, according to the company.

“Consumers are looking for premium products with clean labels. This trend is driving gourmet cookie sales, and we expect the momentum to continue over the next several years,” said Cheri Marchionda, director of sales–convenience for Rich Products.

“C-store operators can sell Jacqueline’s delicious shortbreads and macaroons as a grab-and-go snack, plus they can drive sales by creating unique offerings. For example, they can add a finishing touch to the macaroons by dipping or drizzling them in chocolate, or top a filled shortbread with powdered sugar or coco powder for a premium appearance,” she added.

These two gourmet cookie varieties join two other product innovations from Jacqueline’s introduced by Rich’s at the 2017 NACS Show in October: Jacqueline’s Rustic Scones and Jacqueline’s Crispy Cookies.

Rich Products acquired Jacqueline’s Gourmet Cookies in late 2017. Founded by Jacqueline Hazel in 1993, Jacqueline’s gourmet cookies have become reliable, easy-to-prepare favorites in many foodservice operations and in-store bakeries.