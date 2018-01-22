Schiel’s Family Market Launches Click & Go Program 

Schiel’s Family Markets of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, is partnering with Rosie to provide its customers with a new online shopping platform called Click & Go. The service will deliver the flexibility of shopping from anywhere and on any device.ways looking for ways to enhance our customer’s grocery shopping experience, and we know that online shopping is going to add value to our customers,” said Gary Schiel, owner of Schiel’s Family Markets. “We are most excited about trying something new that will help our customers who may not always have time to come to the store and shop.”

He added, “The most valuable aspect of Schiel’s Family Market Click & Go is our professionally trained personal shoppers that will carefully hand select each grocery item to ensure freshness and satisfaction. This enables customers to shop our online store with confidence and enjoy the extra hour of time they gain by letting our team prepare their groceries according to their exact needs.”

Customers can shop using their smartphone, tablet or desktop whenever and wherever is most convenient for them and access all products carried by Schiel’s. Same-day, curbside pickup is available at the Schiel’s George Avenue location and the 704 South Main Street location (next to Schiel Beverage). Home delivery is available for customers in most of Luzerne County. Customers also can schedule orders up to five days in advance. In-store pickup is $4.99; home delivery is $9.88.

“The Rosie team is excited to partner with Schiel’s Family Market to bring a flexible and customizable online grocery shopping experience to their customers,” said Nick Nickitas, Rosie CEO. “The commitment from the Schiel’s team to continuously put the customer first and implement a highly personalized e-commerce program mirrors Rosie’s commitment to deliver delight with each online grocery order.”

Rosie partners with leading independent retailers and their wholesalers to provide e-commerce, delivery opportunities, omni channel marketing and deep data services. Rosie serves as the preferred e-commerce partner to a variety of wholesale cooperatives, such as Associated Food Stores (AFS), Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE), Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), Bozzuto’s, Certco, C&S Wholesale Grocers and Olean Wholesale Grocers.