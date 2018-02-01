Bob Evans Farms Debuts ‘Family Classics’ Meal Solutions

Bob Evans Farms is launching a new product line, Family Classics, with two new meal solutions: Roasted Chicken Alfredo Pasta and Creamy Chicken & Noodles. The new offerings are complete meals, with 16-plus grams of protein per serving.

“Our consumers have been requesting new delicious, protein-filled foods from us to make their mealtime easier and more filling. We’ve listened and have been busy in the kitchen finding the solution,” said Chris Lambrix, SVP, retail business development at Bob Evans Farms. “We’ve created these two filling and flavorful Family Classic dishes to provide consumers access to convenient food, ready in just minutes in the microwave, that doesn’t compromise taste or quality.”

The Roasted Chicken Alfredo Pasta features oven-roasted white meat and penne pasta in Alfredo sauce, which is made with real milk, butter and parmesan cheese. The Creamy Chicken & Noodles also features oven-roasted white meat and home-style egg noodles, with peas and diced red bell peppers in a cream sauce.

Both new Family Classics products are high in protein, have two and a half servings per container, and are less than 350 calories per serving.

“These delicious Family Classic meals are made with real ingredients, are never frozen, and offer busy families a balanced solution to weeknight meals,” continued Lambrix.

The Roasted Chicken Alfredo Pasta and Creamy Chicken & Noodles meal solutions are joining Bob Evans Farms’ line of refrigerated side dishes, including Original Mashed Potatoes and Macaroni & Cheese products, both in a variety of flavors and sizes, as well as other sides dish products like Glazed Apples, Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Homestyle Stuffing.

The new products are available now at select retailers where other Bob Evans Farms foods are sold.

Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings Inc., Bob Evans Farms is a producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names.

