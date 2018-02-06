Secretary Of Agriculture Perdue To Speak At NGA Show This Weekend

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will address the independent supermarket industry during the 2018 NGA Show opening keynote session on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’re excited to welcome Secretary Perdue to The NGA Show and have him share his thoughts on the public-private partnership shared between the USDA and stakeholders within the food retail industry,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of NGA. “Independent, community-focused retailers and wholesalers are the backbone of their communities, taking on the roles of job creators, innovators and economic drivers. We look forward to hearing the secretary’s thoughts on regulatory reform, the outlook of a Farm Bill and other policies that directly impact our industry.”

The NGA Show gathers more than 3,000 independent grocery retailers, wholesalers, food industry executives, manufacturers and service providers from around the world to discuss emerging trends within the food retailing industry.

The independent supermarket industry is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $131 billion in sales, nearly 1 million jobs and $30 billion in wages paid. Defined as a privately held, or family-owned entrepreneurial business, independent supermarket operators run businesses of all formats and sizes.

Online registration for The NGA Show is now open and can be found at www.theNGAshow.com.

