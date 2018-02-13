Fareway’s Trevor DeForest Is Nation’s Best Bagger

Trevor DeForest of the Fareway store in Maquoketa, Iowa, defeated 22 other best bagger competitors from across the nation to claim a grand prize of $10,000 in the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship. DeForest started working for Fareway in Osceola at the age of 14 as a part-time bagger/stocker and has close to 21 years of bagging experience.

The Best Bagger Championship, sponsored by PepsiCo, was emceed by Food Network star Duff Goldman for the fourth consecutive year.

“Baggers or courtesy clerks are so often the last impression a customer has of a store, making them an important part of a customer’s shopping experience. Every year, NGA has the pleasure of holding an event that showcases the collective spirit and work ethic of the supermarket industry,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of NGA. “I’d like to thank all of our Best Bagger contestants, and our sponsor PepsiCo for another exciting competition. Congratulations to Trevor and all those who demonstrated their passion for excellent customer service.”

Emily McCoy of Cosentino’s Price Chopper in Kansas City, Missouri, was awarded second place and a $5,000 prize. Nick Hernandez-Lopez of Nugget Markets in West Sacramento, California, was awarded third place, Caleb Meyer of Kowalski’s Market in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, was awarded fourth place, Bethany Paiva of Shaw’s Supermarkets in Riverside, Rhode Island, was awarded fifth place, each winning prizes of $1,000.

The contest was first held in 1987 and is designed to promote supermarket employees and demonstrate a superior core customer service skill. Contestants are judged by speed of bagging, proper bag-building technique, weight distribution in the bag, as well as style, attitude, and appearance.