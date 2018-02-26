Newest SuperFresh Location Features Ethnic Cuisine

Key Food Stores Co-Operative Inc., a chain of independently owned and corporate grocery stores, opened its newest SuperFresh location at 10 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro, New Jersey, on Feb. 23.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our footprint in New Jersey,” said Key Food VP of Business Development John Durante. “Store owner Kevin Kim has worked so hard to bring Plainsboro a fantastic new grocery store, and I’m sure SuperFresh will be a welcome addition to the community.”

At 42,000-s.f., SuperFresh will offer customers an array of Asian grocery options, including more than 100 dishes at the store’s food court, which features Korean, Chinese and Japanese cuisines.

The store also offers a produce department featuring Asian and Indian produce; a seafood department with fresh and frozen varieties; and a meat department with an on-site butcher available for custom-cut orders.

SuperFresh offers customers a 5 percent senior citizen discount on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as well as a 10 percent uniformed worker discount every day.

“Our store has a large focus on Asian groceries and merchandise,” said Kim. “We’re hopeful that shoppers will enjoy our unique offering as we strive to provide the Plainsboro community with quality groceries.”

Key Food Stores has more than 260 member-owned and corporate grocery stores with $2.7 billion in annual sales. In addition to Key Food and SuperFresh, these stores operate under various other banners including Food Universe, The Food Emporium and Food Dynasty. Stores can be found in all five boroughs, Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.