Blue Bell Launches Redesigned Website Now Featuring Store Locator

Blue Bell Ice Cream has rolled out a redesigned website created for the company by its advertising agency, Houston-based Richards/Carlberg. Blue Bell hopes that consumers looking for information about the company and its products will find the new site easier to navigate.

The site also has a new look. Working with Blue Bell’s in-house marketing department, Richards/Carlberg says it was able to “capture the essence of the brand and its rich history and heritage dating back to 1907.”

“The most important goal was to embrace the company’s country roots and bring to life why so many people truly believe that Blue Bell is the best ice cream in the country,” said Gayl Carlberg, co-principal and co-creative director for Richards/Carlberg. “Once that was accomplished, we began looking at what would benefit visitors the most. A way to showcase Blue Bell products was at the top of the list, followed by a user-friendly, responsive design.”

Some of the photos used on the site may look familiar. They were taken by award-winning advertising photographer Andy Mahr and used in the company’s television commercial, “Blue Bell Is…,” which debuted last year.

Blue Bell hopes the site will be the go-to place for answering consumer questions.

“The most commonly asked question we receive is about our product lineup,” said Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell. “The quickest way to find the answer is by visiting our website. The Our Products section features the flavors that are available in stores. You see the packaging first, the same as when you walk up to the freezer case in your store. Then you can select the flavor to find a beautiful photo of the product itself, along with a description and nutritional information.”

The Our Products section is divided into categories showcasing new and returning flavors, standard and rotational ice cream, sherbet and frozen snacks.

One new feature to the site is a locator to search for the nearest store that sells Blue Bell ice cream.

“We are a regional company, and for some it can be difficult to find our products,” Breed said. “We believe the Store Locator will be a benefit to many. We have a few more fun things still to come. Our goal is to keep the site fresh and informative so that our fans continue to use it as a tool to find out more about Blue Bell.”

Other features of the site include: “Belle’s Blog,” an inside look at what happens at “the little creamery”; “Join the Country Club” gives fans the opportunity to sign up to receive an email newsletter that alerts members to new flavors and market openings; “Visit Blue Bell” provides information for anyone wanting to visit the company’s two production facilities.

The site was developed by Ben Alexander of Jaminfrog, located in Fort Worth, Texas.

