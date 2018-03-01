Alaskan Cruise Among Smart & Final Frozen Foods Sweepstakes Prizes

Smart & Final Stores Inc. is celebrating national frozen food month with an in-store promotion and sweepstakes for prizes including one Alaskan cruise and 28 Smart & Final gift cards worth $100.

Customers can enter the “Frozen is Fresh” sweepstakes through March 27 on the Frozen is Fresh by Smart & Final game website or texting “Frozen” to 63566, after purchasing a participating frozen food item and receiving an entry code on their receipt. Once the code is scanned on the website, it will unlock a scratch-and-win game to play and enter.

Participants also can play the brand’s second annual online scratcher game for a chance to win frozen food coupons. For every purchase of a participating frozen food item, customers will receive an entry code to the sweepstakes and the scratcher game. Smart & Final expects to give out more than 75,000 coupon prizes, ranging from $1 to $4 off. Customers can earn bonus codes for more chances to play the game by buying more items.

“National Frozen Food Month is a unique opportunity each year to remind customers of the versatility, value and freshness of frozen foods,” said Joe VanDette, VP of marketing, Smart & Final. “Our in-store promotion and online sweepstakes is a fun way to introduce a variety of frozen foods that can help Smart & Final customers save time and money on meals, without sacrificing taste and quality.”

In addition to the sweepstakes, any customer who purchases $40 or more of select frozen food items during the promotion will receive a $10 coupon valid on their next purchase at any Smart & Final location.

Smart & Final Stores, is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce, California. The company operates 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture.

