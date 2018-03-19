Barons Market Pledges Support For ‘Take A Bite Out Of Hunger’

Barons Market has joined the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program and will donate fresh produce to underserved communities in San Diego, California, throughout the month of March.

FirstFruits Marketing of Washington created the Take a Bite out of Hunger campaign to help feed underserved communities, while shining a light on food insecurity in the U.S. and Canada. This is Barons Market’s first year participating in the campaign.

“When Barons Market learned that one in five children in San Diego county doesn’t always have enough food to eat, we felt unsettled,” said Rachel Shemirani, Barons Market VP of marketing. “Through our partnership with Take a Bite Out of Hunger, we plan to fill plates with good produce and help brighten futures. We are proud supporters of our local community, and working alongside FirstFruits Marketing is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference.”

As of 2016, more than 12 percent of all U.S. households were food-insecure according to the USDA. Of those, households with children reported food insecurity at a higher rate than those without children.

Story continues below

“We love working with retailers like Barons Market who are committed to serving their local communities,” said Tim Corkill, regional marketing manager of FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. “Together, we’re not only making a donation, but we’re making a difference while raising awareness of food insecurity in the United States and Canada.”

More than 1.8 million pounds of fresh apples has been donated to local food banks since the program’s inception in 2010. Last year alone, more than 225,000 pounds of fresh apples were donated in participating retailers’ names to local food banks in their communities.

FirstFruits Marketing is a collaborative apple marketing company whose growers “share a commitment to producing high-quality fruit while balancing the demands of purpose, people, planet and profit so that a portion of profits can be donated to nonprofit missions supporting the underserved.”

Keep reading: