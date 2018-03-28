Wakefern Names New Director Of Business Development & Real Estate

Dan Tarnopol has been named the new director of business development and real estate for Wakefern Food Corp. Tarnopol will take over for Tish Daly, who is retiring from that role after 12 years.

Tarnopol brings both legal and strategic expertise to the position. He joined Wakefern’s legal division in 2014 as corporate counsel and has worked with company leaders on transactions, strategy and planning. He will help oversee new store development and store openings while guiding cooperative members through the real estate process.

“Dan brings great insight to his new role, and he will work closely with our members to identify new opportunities and develop stores to better serve communities,” said Thomas Cummiskey, VP of business development and real estate at Wakefern.

Previously, Tarnopol was an associate with Cahill Gordon & Reindel, where he represented investment banking firms and public corporations. He also spent time as a legal secondee with Barclays and as an underwriter for Equity Now. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and earned his juris doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School.

Founded in 1946, the Wakefern cooperative comprises 50 members who today independently own and operate 344 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs more than 70,000 people and is one of the largest employers in New Jersey.

