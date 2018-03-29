UNFI Names New Director Of Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy

Faten Freiha has joined United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) as director of investor relations and corporate strategy.

Freiha will be responsible for all aspects of investor relations and corporate strategy, working closely with the executive management team, the company says. She has more than 10 years of investor relations and finance experience. She spent the past four years with Iron Mountain, a storage and information management services company, as director of investor relations.

Freiha will report directly to Mike Zechmeister, CFO.

“We are pleased to welcome Faten to the UNFI team and look forward to leveraging her extensive investor relations background to continue to improve UNFI’s investor communications and engagement,” Zechmeister. “In addition, we look forward to her further building upon our corporate strategy efforts as we execute on our growth opportunities.”

Freiha holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Boston University and a master’s in finance from Brandeis University.

Based in Providence, Rhode Island, UNFI carries and distributes more than 110,000 products to more than 43,000 customer locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company serves a variety of sales channels, including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retailers, e-commerce and foodservice companies.

