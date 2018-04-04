Oregon Grocery Industry Fighting Harmful Legislation As Economy Grows

by Howard Riell/contributor

Buoyed by a growing economy and health-conscious food shoppers, Oregon’s retail food industry is looking forward to a strong 2018 despite some legislative challenges.

The Oregon Economic and Revenue Forecast for March 2018 prepared by the state’s Office of Economic Analysis, Department of Administrative Services, notes that “the outlook remains bright as the economy continues to hit the sweet spot. Employment growth is more than enough to meet population gains and to absorb the workers coming back into the labor market. Wages are rising faster than in the typical state, as are household incomes.”

“From all indications, (2017) was a strong year,” agreed Joe Gilliam, president of the Northwest Grocery Association (NWGA), which covers Oregon as well as Washington and Idaho. “We were experiencing food inflation like anyplace else in the country, but it appears that business was strong throughout the region.” Growth was fueled by the sound economy “and people are feeling good about where they are. Their paychecks are strong, so they are spending money at the grocery store.

“The biggest things going on in the Northwest involve human resources,” added Gilliam, referring specifically to paid family leave and predictive scheduling. “Those are the biggest things that affected the grocery trade, from manufacturing all through retail.”

Predictive scheduling, he explained, is the legislation that requires employers to “put your scheduling out two weeks in advance, and then you have to guarantee it; if you change it, there are penalties. Well, you can imagine that in the retail trade and in the manufacturing trade of perishables how that is really detrimental to making sure you have the workforce there when you need them. We are just not an industry that knows everything that is going to happen two weeks out.”

Gilliam provided an illustration. “We just had snow here in Portland. We never know when it is going to snow here because it doesn’t do it that often. Predictive scheduling means that you need to predict that snow storm two weeks in advance and be geared up for it, otherwise you pay penalties. So we are working on those kinds of things that are really based on what is affecting hourly labor.”

Economy growing

Lauren Johnson, CEO of Newport Avenue Market in Bend, said that from her company’s perspective, the state’s retail food industry in 2017 was relatively flat.

“While the housing sector was strong with the highest median home prices in recent history and one of the lowest unemployment again in recent history, grocery sales were flat. In speaking with vendors of all varieties, we continued to hear of flat sales,” she said.

Johnson said the overall Oregon economy in 2017 and the beginning of this year shows “continued growth with a lot of unknowns ahead for the third and fourth quarter 2018. Weather plays a significant role in areas of tourism. The dramatic winter snow of 2016, tremendous smoke of the summer in 2017, and dramatic lack of snow in the winter of 2017 have left many questioning the comparison of same-store sales 2017 vs. 2018.”

With the looming Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) deficit that continues to grow—estimated at $25 billion “though some believe this is an artificially low estimate and think it’s closer to $50 billion unfunded liability,” noted Johnson—and is not addressed, grocers and others continue to fight proposed taxation on groceries, which is viewed as one way to help bridge the unfunded liability gap.

With the announcement by the Secretary of Agriculture that proposed to revert most of the SNAP program “back to a Depression-era food box, this will be a looming issue in the coming months,” Johnson said. “That is top-of-mind for grocers and communities not just in Oregon…but across the U.S.”

Johnson said that for independent grocers, competing with grocery delivery services from big-box retailers is one of the major challenges ahead. Retailers across the state should “choose to be nimble. Create an experience for the customer with the realization that people have more choice than ever before. Don’t take that for granted.”

Resonating message

Oregonians are more than a little concerned with healthy eating.

As Heather Isely, Natural Grocers’ EVP, recalled, “We opened our first stores in Oregon in the summer of 2013 with the Beaverton and Bend locations. We have opened another eight since then and have more in the works. Our message about the importance of nutrition to health has clearly resonated in these communities.”

What makes the Oregon market unique and special is its “fantastic” fresh and local food offerings,” Isely said. “Until you’ve lived in a place that imports most of its food from somewhere else unknown, you might not appreciate your wealth of choices here. Natural Grocers is so proud and thankful to be able to support local growers and makers.”

In Natural Grocers management’s view, Baby Boomers “continue to chase optimum health and are core to our business. But young families have taken up clean food like no other generation before. The toxic load in food, the environment and water have hurt many people’s health. If you are taking care of kids, elderly family members or yourself, healthy food has become a starting point instead of an afterthought.”

The retail grocery industry gets more competitive “almost daily,” Isely said. “While there are many big players who control a chunk of the business, there are still tens of thousands of small independent operators making a go of it. We are scrappy, we pay attention, we honor our customers, and we make sure coming to Natural Grocers is a relief and a delight rather than just another chore. We believe that food stores are one of the last great public meeting places and learning places. Oregon has proven that true across the board.”

“We notice that in Oregon people make a conscious choice to support each other’s businesses,” Isely continued. “If it’s between a cheaper alternative from out of the area or overseas vs. the local provider or product, often the local economy wins the deal. Recirculating income and goodwill seems to be the Oregonian ethic. It makes the state more hopeful and resilient.”

According to Isely, her company remains focused on operational excellence. “After five years of rapid growth, we need to make sure our new stores in Oregon are humming smoothly while we remodel and relocate some older stores. We have some of the best people in the world running our stores, and they need world-class support so they can serve our communities well.”

Natural Grocers’ 10th store in the state opened Feb. 28 in Warrenton; another is planned for Coos Bay. A hiring event for that store was held in February.

Taxing times

For 2018, NWGA is sponsoring a ballot measure in Oregon—a constitutional amendment that would ban gross receipts and sales taxes on groceries.

“We won’t be on the street for signatures for another four or five weeks, but we are very hopeful,” Gilliam said. “It is very popular, with very strong polling, and it seems so basic that some people are asking why we are putting it on the ballot. But the public employee unions here and the legislature have continued to try and do gross receipts taxes on food in order to raise money. It’s just the wrong way to go, and we are going to be proactive on it.”

In 2016, Gilliam explained, “they tried putting a measure on the ballot that would have put a 2.5 percent gross receipts tax on groceries and all goods on companies above $25 million. Well, 2.5 percent tax on grocery from farm-to-fork is like putting an 8 percent sales tax on it, and they have been trying to hide it. That failed, the legislature came back with another gross-receipts tax in the fall of 2017, and we killed that.”

The public employees’ union filed for another gross receipts tax of 1 percent last April, Gilliam continued. “Gross receipts is just on gross sales; it doesn’t matter if you make money. It just kills grocery. We’re only making 1.5 percent. The state wants 2.5 percent, and so we put our measure on the ballot.”

His goal is to “be done with this nonsense about taxing people’s food to pay for government.”

The initiative, filed with the Oregon Secretary of State, is called “Yes! Keep Our Groceries Tax Free.” The organizing committee filed the single-page initiative that would keep tax free groceries defined as “any raw or processed food or beverage meant for human consumption. Groceries does not mean alcoholic beverages, cannabis products or tobacco products.”

As co-Chief Petitioner Ron Brake recently noted, “Since statehood, Oregon has wisely kept the sale of groceries tax free. Now, even with the overwhelming defeat of Measure 97 last fall, multiple efforts are emerging to tax our groceries. Since the politicians can’t take the voters’ ‘no’ for an answer, it’s time to once and for all pass a ballot measure to keep Oregon groceries tax free.”

The organization will begin to gather the 1,000 signatures of Oregon registered voters necessary to have state agencies approve ballot title and description language. Once approved, the committee has until July 2018 to gather the needed 117,578 signatures of registered voters to appear on the November 2018 general election ballot.

Keep reading: