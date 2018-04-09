Organic Grocer Erewhon Opening Fourth Calif. Store April 11

Erewhon Organic Grocer and Cafe is opening its fourth location this week. Located at 2800 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica, California, the grand opening is scheduled for April 11 at 9:00 a.m.

Erewhon has remained an independent, family-owned business for fifty years. It started as a specialty health food store focusing on macrobiotics. Today, Erewhon says its continues to forge the path when it comes to functional foods, adaptogens, herbs and superfoods, particularly in its Organic Cafe, Tonic Bar and Nutrition Department. The retailer adds that it is known for “supporting holistic wellness through its curated product mix, quality standards, highly trained staff.”

“I’ve been in the industry for many years and I can honestly say, Erewhon is a very special place,” said Tony Antoci, owner. “When you enter our stores, you can actually feel the energy. And that is more than the décor and the music, it is the energy of a passionate community.”

Erewhon sells only organic produce and products that meet the “Erewhon Standard,” which requires products sold in its stores to be free from artificial preservatives, synthetic pesticides, ripening agents, growth hormones, irradiation, fumigants, fungicides or other additives. Additionally, any processing, packaging or transportation and storing must also ensure the retention of maximum nutritional value.

“Today’s conscious shopper is more engaged, and they want the purest products with clear traceability,” said Antoci. “We are honored to serve such a mission-aligned group of brands, farmers and customers.”

While Erewhon also stocks known brands, its reputation is built upon giving smaller companies a chance on their shelves. Product recommendations are made from the store level.

“This enables Erewhon to create a unique shopping experience that is more tailored to, and supportive of, the communities it serves,” the company says, noting that many larger brands got their start at Erewhon.

GT’S Living Foods founder “GT Dave” remembers, “It was life-changing to have my products first carried by Erewhon in 1995 as no one had ever heard of Kombucha. Erewhon welcomed me with open arms and supported me from day one. I would not be in business if it wasn’t for Erewhon. To me, Erewhon is a place for discovery. It’s a place where you can escape the monotony of a grocery store and where you can see cutting-edge products that you can’t find anywhere else.”

“We urge customers to bring their curiosity vs. a shopping list to the store,” said Jason Widener, Erewhon’s VP of new store development. “We hope they will be inspired by talking with our staff and becoming part of the incredible community that works with us. We believe in constantly rediscovering the power of nature, remaining innovative while honoring time-tested artisanal methods to bring our customers the ultimate in health and wellness.”

Erewhon’s other store locations are in Los Angeles, Calabasas and Venice, California.

