Walmart To Invest An Estimated $200M In Florida Expansion This Year

Walmart expects to spend an estimated $200 million over the next year in Florida to open and remodel 43 stores, as well as roll out several in-store and online innovations designed to help customers save time and money. The spend is part of Walmart’s total capital expenditures guidance of approximately $11 billion for fiscal year 2019, which was outlined last October at the company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated this February.

Walmart recently reported comp sales growth of 2.1 percent for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, indicating customers are responding well to its business strategy, the company says. The plan is to continue improving stores and accelerating innovation during the coming year to make shopping faster and easier for customers in Florida.

“Making every day easier for busy families is at the forefront of everything we’re doing as a company,” said Elise Vasquez-Warner, a VP and regional GM for Walmart in Florida. “Customers have told us they want the convenience of shopping how, when and where they want. And, here in Florida, we’ll achieve that by building off the momentum we had last year, accelerating the rollout of customer-centered innovations, creating more than 1,000 jobs this year alone, and maintaining a sharp focus on improving our store experience.”

2018 new store construction and remodels in Florida

Walmart plans to build and remodel stores in the following locations:

Grand openings

Central Florida (1)

Jacksonville (2)

Miami-Fort Lauderdale (3)

Walmart will also open a new distribution center in the city of Cocoa later this year.

Remodels

Central Florida (12)

Jacksonville (3)

Panhandle (1)

Southwest Florida (1)

Tampa Bay (12)

Miami-Fort Lauderdale (4)

West Palm Beach (4)

See the complete list of store openings and remodels below.

“Walmart’s continued investment in communities across Florida plays a key role in job creation and economic development. By building on their innovation plans, Walmart’s commitment to strengthening their footprint in Florida is to be commended,” said Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Innovations planned for Florida

Walmart says it continues to innovate how it serves customers, helping them save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that empowers customers to shop when, where and how they want.

In addition to continuing to test new technologies, Walmart plans to expand several services that deliver greater convenience and faster services, including:

Online grocery pickup

Florida customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. The service is free, and prices through Walmart Online Grocery are the same as in-store. Walmart currently offers grocery pickup at more than 100 Florida locations and plans to roll out approximately 80 new grocery pickup locations at area stores in the coming year.

Mobile Express Scan & Go

Walmart offers Mobile Express Scan & Go in select markets, allowing customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. Customers can download the Walmart Scan & Go app from iTunes or the Google Play store. Mobile Express Scan & Go is currently offered at all 49 Florida Sam’s Clubs and recently was launched at more than 10 Florida Walmart stores. Walmart says it will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the service to more local customers in the coming year.

Walmart Pickup Towers

The Walmart Pickup Tower allows customers to pick up their online orders in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. To use the tower, customers can choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout. Pickup Tower service is available now at more than 15 Florida Walmart stores, and the company says it will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the service to more Florida customers in the coming year.

Full list of grand openings and remodels

Florida 2018 grand openings

Apopka Walmart Neighborhood Market

Jacksonville Walmart Neighborhood Market

Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter

Miami (Coral Way West) Walmart Neighborhood Market

Naranja Walmart Neighborhood Market

Pompano Walmart Neighborhood Market

Florida 2018 remodels

Central Florida

Altamonte Springs Discount Store, 200 S. State Road 434

Apopka Walmart Supercenter, 1700 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Clermont Walmart Supercenter, 1450 Johns Lake Road

Kissimmee Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3183 W. Vine Street

Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 9570 S.W. Highway 200

Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 2600 S.W. 19th Avenue Road

Ocala Walmart Supercenter, 4980 E. Silver Springs Boulevard

Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 12550 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 201 S. Chickasaw Trail

Orlando Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2271 N. Semoran Boulevard

Oviedo Walmart Supercenter, 5511 Deep Lake Road

Summerfield Walmart Supercenter, 17961 S. U.S. Highway 441

Jacksonville

Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter, 8808 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter, 10991 San Jose Boulevard, Suite 1

Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter, 9890 Hutchinson Park Drive

Miami-Fort Lauderdale

Coconut Creek Walmart Supercenter, 5571 W. Hillsboro Boulevard

Doral Walmart Supercenter, 8651 N.W. 13th Terrace

Hialeah Gardens Walmart Neighborhood Market, 11800 Hialeah Gardens Boulevard

Miami Walmart Supercenter, 8400 Coral Way

Panhandle

Lynn Haven Walmart Supercenter, 2101 S. Highway 77

Southwest Florida

Naples Walmart Supercenter, 5420 Juliet Boulevard

Tampa Bay

Clearwater Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2171 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Building 10

Gibsonton Walmart Supercenter, 9205 Gibsonton Drive

Haines City Walmart Supercenter, 36205 U.S. Highway 27

Pinellas Park Walmart Supercenter, 8001 U.S. Highway 19 N.

Port Richey Walmart Supercenter, 8701 U.S. Highway 19

Sarasota Walmart Supercenter, 4381 Cattlemen Road

Sebring Walmart Supercenter, 3525 U.S. Highway 27 N.

Spring Hill Walmart Supercenter, 1485 Commercial Way

Tampa Walmart Discount Store, 7011 W. Waters Avenue

Tampa Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6216 Elliot Drive

Tampa Walmart Supercenter, 4302 W. Gandy Boulevard

Tampa Walmart Supercenter, 19910 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard

West Palm Beach

Boynton Beach Walmart Supercenter, 3200 Old Boynton Road

Lake Park Walmart Supercenter, 101 N. Congress Avenue

Port St. Lucie Walmart Supercenter, 10855 S. U.S. Highway 1

Stuart Walmart Supercenter, 4001 S.E. Federal Highway

Florida isn’t the only state Walmart is planning to make a significant investment in this year, according to a variety of local news sources. The Food Institute has rounded up those stories here.

Keep reading: