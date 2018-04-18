Jennie-O Launches 17 New Products

Jennie-O unveiled 17 new products last month, including gluten-free Uncured Turkey Breast Franks made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and no added nitrites or nitrates.

The Willmar, Minnesota-based company also has introduced blueberry flavored turkey bacon and jalapeno flavored turkey bacon; Jennie-O Seasoned Turkey Sausage in Taco, Italian and Chorizo flavors; Jennie-O All Natural Boneless Turkey Breast; and Jennie-O Turkey Burgers in Bacon and Cheddar, All Natural White Turkey and All Natural Seasoned varieties.

Additionally, it has added grab-and-go turkey options, including Jennie-O pre-sliced turkey breast in Cajun, Smokey Chipotle and Sriracha flavors. All are 98 percent fat-free and sold in vacuum-sealed packages with zipper closures.

