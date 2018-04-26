Mitchell Grocery Expands Its GM Program With Ace Hardware Partnership

Mitchell Grocery Corp., a wholesale grocery distribution center located in Albertville, Alabama, is expanding its general merchandise program through a new partnership with hardware giant Emery Jensen Distribution, Ace Hardware’s wholesale division.

This partnership will allow Mitchell Grocery to offer 8,000 grocery-relevant SKUs and grant it access to more than 90,000 other SKUs for all of its independent retail customers. Mitchell Grocery’s current retailers can order these items for cross-dock on their regularly scheduled deliveries. This program gives all customers of Mitchell Grocery the opportunity to add items like kitchen accessories, hardware and grilling accessories to their store inventory. In addition to 40 in-aisle planogram sections offered, Emery Jensen also provides full seasonal programs and a complete clip strip program. Mitchell Grocery retailers also will have access to Hallmark’s greeting card program as well as a complete Bissell carpet cleaning rental program.

Mitchell Grocery says its decision to partner with Emery Jensen was made in an effort to better compete in the aggressive markets it serves.

“Emery Jensen aligns with Mitchell Grocery as a company on many levels including values, goals, strategy and culture,” the wholesaler said in a statement. “Partnering with a company like Emery Jensen fills a void in our general merchandise program that was previously missing and puts our retailers in the best position to succeed in their markets. From a product standpoint, Emery Jensen combines naturally with a grocery store, as it adds to the convenience factor and gives customers more of a reason to shop with us.”

“We are extremely excited to announce this partnership, and we have great confidence that this will put our retailers in the best position to compete,” added Jackson Mitchell, director of store development. “We believe that Emery Jensen has a superior offering and has created a program specifically compatible with our mission to improve our current general merchandise initiatives for the benefit of our customers.”

The expanded general merchandising program is available now to all retail customers of Mitchell Grocery.

“Our goal is to help Mitchell Grocery be the best at what they do so they can better serve their customers,” said Mark Spanswick, president and GM of Emery Jensen. “We are so excited to see this relationship take off, allowing Mitchell to create a stronger, more competitive position in all of their markets.”

Mitchell Grocery serves more than 200 independent supermarkets in the Southeast, distributing more than 20,000 items, including a full line of grocery, fresh meat, fresh produce, dairy, frozen food, ice cream, health and beauty care and deli-bakery items. The company also offers a menu of services to support independent supermarkets, including payroll, retail accounting, advertising, retail pricing, computer host support and new store development.

