Smart & Final Stores Inc.’s Derek Jones, president of the Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice division, has added overseeing supply chain for Smart & Final to his responsibilities, in addition to his current role as Cash&Carry president. Jones continues to report to Smart & Final President and CEO Dave Hirz.

“We look forward to Derek’s expanded role with Smart & Final and his support in delivering great results for both brands,” said Hirz. “He has the industry experience and proven track record to continue driving growth in our key markets, and we’re confident he’s the right person for this important part of our business.”

Jones joined Cash&Carry in April 2017 from Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SpartanNash Co., a grocery distributor and retailer, where he was president and EVP, wholesale and distribution operations. Prior to that, he served in a variety of roles at SpartanNash, including EVP of food distribution, EVP of retail operations and EVP of wholesale operations. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his 27 years in the retail industry, spanning several positions in operations, distribution and supply chain at Unisource Worldwide, Office Depot, Walgreens and Wal-Mart Stores.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas, Jones has served on the board of directors for the National Grocers Association and on the board of directors for Heart of West Michigan United Way.

Headquartered near Portland, Oregon, Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice has operated throughout the Northwest for more than 60 years. The division has 60 wholesale stores located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah catering to the foodservice industry.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, Smart & Final operates 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture.

