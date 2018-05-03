Albertsons Market Unveils Remodeled ‘Next-Gen’ Albuquerque Store

Albertsons Market on May 2 celebrated the completion of a large-scale remodel of its Albuquerque, New Mexico, store located at 10131 Coors Boulevard. As part of the festivities, the retailer presented a $10,000 donation to Special Olympics New Mexico during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“For more than 100 years, our company has operated on the foundational principle that it is our responsibility to give back to the communities we are a part of,” said Robert Taylor, president of The United Family, a subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. and the parent company of Albertsons Market. “Supporting youth in particular is an important focus area for us so it is our sincere pleasure to commemorate this store celebration with a donation to Special Olympics New Mexico.”

The “next-generation” Albertsons Market features an expanded variety of prepared foods and a dining area adjacent to a full-service Starbucks for guests who wish to dine-in.

Additional store features include fresh sushi made in-store daily; a salad, soup and wing bar; thousands of organic items throughout the store; and an expanded selection of local and international wines and craft beer.

See photos from the reopening here.

“We are so proud to have a location of this caliber in our family of stores in Albuquerque,” said Travis Chaney, regional VP for The United Family. “The investment we’ve made in equipment, people, products and service offerings is a game-changer for area grocery stores, and we’re thrilled to unveil it today.”

The location also features Streetside, Albertsons Market’s online grocery shopping service. Launched in 2017, Streetside allows Rewards member guests to order and purchase groceries online and have them brought out to their vehicle, curbside or delivered to their home or business. If not already members, guests of the new Albertsons Market can sign up for the Rewards program to receive access to Streetside, product recommendations, digital coupons and earn rewards for free or discounted grocery items. Guests can also opt to use earned rewards for fuel discounts of up to $1 off per gallon at participating area Chevron fuel stations.

Albertsons Market operates stores in nine cities across New Mexico—Alamogordo, Albuquerque, Carlsbad, Clovis, Hobbs, Roswell, Ruidoso, Santa Fe and Taos—as well as Midland and Odessa, Texas. Albertsons Market is operated by The United Family, a Texas-based grocery chain that has 95 stores in Texas and New Mexico under five brands: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express. The United Family is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Albertsons Cos.

Keep reading: