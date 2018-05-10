Plant-Based Meat Company Beyond Meat Plans Global Expansion

Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers are heading abroad with plans for expanded distribution and availability across six continents this summer. The mission driven company which aims to positively impact human health, the environment and animal welfare by replacing the protein at the center of the plate with “plant-based meat,” will work with distribution and food service partners globally to roll out The Beyond Burger worldwide.

The company says it has found “extensive success” in the U.S. market, doubling sales in 2017 and increasing distribution of its portfolio to more than 27,000 grocery stores and restaurants. “Reflecting rapid demand growth in the United States and sustained interest from international markets, we’ve taken steps to significantly increase our production capacity,” said Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown. “These additions make it possible for us to support international launches, building upon the successful 2017 introduction of the Beyond Burger in Hong Kong.”

Beyond Meat has partnered with a select group of distributors to enter over 50 countries in the coming months, including Germany and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Chile, Israel, UAE, Korea, Taiwan and South Africa.

Since launching The Beyond Burger in 2016, Beyond Meat has sold more than 13 million of its protein-packed patties.

“The Beyond Burger is the world’s only burger that looks, cooks and tastes like ground beef from cows but is made entirely from plants, without GMOs, soy or gluten,” the company says. “Crafted with simple plant-based ingredients, applied in fresh ways, The Beyond Burger has more protein than a beef burger, with less saturated and total fat.

Earlier this year, Los-Angeles, California-based Beyond Meat announced the construction of a new research and innovation facility in its hometown. A seven-fold increase of the company’s existing R&D footprint, the new facility is projected to cut production scale-up timelines in half, enabling Beyond Meat to bring a new product to market every year.

