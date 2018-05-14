The Kroger Atlanta Division’s annual charity golf tournament, held on April 30 at Eagle’s Landing Country Club in Stockbridge, Georgia, raised a total of $263,962 to benefit the ALS Association of Georgia. This is a record increase over last year’s total of $239,000.

The funds will go directly toward the association’s programs, including patient consultations, a medical equipment loan program, patient and caregiver support groups and support for ALS clinics in Atlanta, Augusta and Macon.

See more photos from the event here.

“This year’s ALS Golf Tournament was a record success, and we are so thankful for the local businesses, customers and community members for their generosity,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Their support makes it possible for the ALS Association of Georgia to continue working with ALS patients and their families to help them live longer and more productive lives.”

The tournament brought together Kroger team members, vendors, customers, sponsors and celebrities who participated in teams of four in the friendly competition, including:

Scott Slade, WSB Morning Show Host who emceed the fundraiser’s reception.

Marquis Grissom , a 14-year Major League Baseball (MLB) player who played for six MLB teams, including the Atlanta Braves from 1995-1996.

Brian Jordan , a 14-year MLB outfielder who played for the Atlanta Braves from 1999-2001 and again from 2005-2006. He also spent two seasons playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

Sean Jones , a Georgia Bulldog and former NFL football safety. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ivory Latta , a Women’s National Basketball Association player who played with the Atlanta Dream in 2008 and 2009.

Bruce Neal Froemming , the longest-tenured umpire in the MLB.

Robert Edwards , a Georgia Bulldog and former NFL running back.

Gene Toodle , a Georgia Bulldog and winner of the UGA Pacesetters Award.

Ken Parker , a former defensive back in the NFL.

Barry Wagner , a former player in the Arena Football League.

Fred Banks, a former wide receiver who played eight seasons in the NFL.

