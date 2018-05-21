SpartanNash and its Family Fresh Markets have launched Fast Lane, the company’s click-and-collect program, at five Minnesota and Wisconsin stores.

“Fast Lane is part of SpartanNash and Family Fresh Market’s commitment to providing our store guests with a personalized, convenient shopping experience that exceeds their expectations,” said Ted Adornato, SpartanNash EVP and GM of corporate retail. “Our click-and-collect program takes our company’s digital customer experience to a whole new level. The entire Fast Lane experience is tailored to fit the needs of our on-the-go store guests, while providing quality products at an affordable price.”

The Family Fresh Market stores where Fast Lane is now available are:

· 115 Elm Street in Farmington, Minnesota

· 612 S Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter, Minnesota

· 2351 Coulee Road in Hudson, Wisconsin

· 110 W. 4th Street in New Richmond, Wisconsin

· 303 S. Main Street in River Falls, Wisconsin

To celebrate the launch, SpartanNash is waiving the pick fee for customers’ first three Fast Lane orders using the code “FASTLANE.”

Fast Lane orders are picked by personal shoppers who are also SpartanNash associates. Store guests can include notes for Fast Lane shoppers to follow, allowing them to request specific items, such as green bananas and thick-sliced ham from the deli.

Store guests with yes loyalty accounts—and repeat Fast Lane shoppers—will automatically have their preferences loaded into their Fast Lane account, making it easier to clip digital coupons, select commonly purchased items or sort by department, sale items or dietary restrictions when placing an order.

“Our goal is always to find ways to better serve our customers, both in-store and online, and Fast Lane ensures our customers get the biggest bang for their buck,” Adornato said. “Customers are looking for quality, convenience and savings, and Fast Lane gives them all three.”

Fast Lane now is available at 58 SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin under Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket banners.

Keep reading: