Ralphs To Reopen Sawtelle Supermarket In West Los Angeles On June 1

Ralphs Grocery Co. this week will celebrate the grand reopening of its remodeled supermarket at 11361 National Boulevard in West Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood. Following more than three months of ceiling-to-floor renovations, the supermarket is set to reopen on Friday, June 1.

As part of the celebration, the first 300 customers will receive coupons for free breakfast items, and the store will host drawings for general admission tickets to Disneyland at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 1, and again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2.

The newly remodeled 40,254-s.f. Ralphs features an upgraded look with new and expanded departments, services and, according to the company, a convenient layout that improves the customer shopping experience while helping to conserve energy and reduce waste.

“We’re very excited about the re-grand opening,” said Harry Shishikyan, store manager. “Our customers have been very patient during the remodel process, and I think they will be pleased with what we now have to offer them.”

Customers visiting the remodeled store will see a wide range of new products and services, including an in-store Starbucks. Other amenities include expanded meat, seafood, dairy and bakery departments, a new service meat area, and natural and organic foods available throughout the store. The store also added more than 1,800 new products to its shelves.

In celebration of the remodeled and redesigned store, Ralphs will make a $20,000 donation to the Westside Food Bank. The donation is being made as part of the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. The initiative seeks to end hunger in the communities served by Ralphs supermarkets in Southern California and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

The store also has created 10 new jobs, now employing more than 80 associates.

Ralphs has been serving the residents of West Los Angeles from its National Boulevard store since 1994.

