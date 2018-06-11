For the first time, Rutter’s is venturing beyond the borders of Pennsylvania. The c-store chain recently opened its 70th location in Inwood, West Virginia, and more stores are planned for West Virginia in the next couple of years.

The Inwood store is one of Rutter’s largest. It is 9,185-s.f. and has 14 auto fueling stations and seven dedicated high-speed truck diesel bays. The new Rutter’s employs 50 team members and operates 24 hours a day.

The store features a food and beverage menu, a dining area with room to seat 30 guests and free wi-fi. It also features Rutter’s “29-degree cold Beer Cave” with a selection of domestic, premium, craft and import beer brands. Wine is expected to be approved at a later date.

“We are excited to introduce our brand into new markets and new states this year. We have had many customers reach out and ask for Rutter’s in the West Virginia area, and we are finally able to do so this year,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.

Company makes the switch to cage-free eggs

In other company news, Rutter’s is switching to cage-free eggs for all its foodservice offerings chainwide this month. According to company officials, Rutter’s is the largest U.S. c-store chain to make the change this year.

When completed, Rutter’s says 96 percent of its total egg business, which includes breakfast sandwiches, basket meals and wraps, will be cage-free.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have been putting a focus on fresh and local products and ingredients used in our foodservice items. By choosing to go cage-free, we are appealing to the new demand for better eggs. This also aligns with our goal to provide our customers with restaurant-quality food,” said Ryan Krebs, Rutter’s director of foodservice.

The company also is expanding its food menu to include two new items: pork belly and pepperoni “Roni Rolls.” In addition to being used as a stand-alone sandwich, sub or wrap, pork belly can be added as a topping to items like burgers, sandwiches and macaroni and cheese.

Garrett Valley of Swedesboro, New Jersey, will supply the pork belly. Rutter’s will have exclusivity for at least two months, and company officials say it will be the only c-store chain in the country initially to have this item.

Roni Rolls are soft, Italian dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, then topped with cheese. Rutter’s partnered with another local vendor, Mom’s Wholesale Foods in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to supply Roni Rolls to their menu.

Rutter’s is a privately owned and family-managed group of companies that includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.

