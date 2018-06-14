SpartanNash Rolling Out New Line Of Meal Solutions

SpartanNash is debuting its newest private brand, Good to Go!, from Open Acres. The new line targets busy consumers with one-stop meal solutions.

The brand is available in the deli at Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Forest Hills Foods locations throughout Michigan, offering entrees, sides and desserts. Sides start at $3.99, and meal options are available for $4.99-$7.99.

“Our store guests enjoy serving home-cooked meals to their friends and family, but don’t always have the time to make it themselves,” said VP of Private Brands John Paul. “With Good to Go! entrees and sides, we’ll do the cooking for you. Whether it’s ready to eat, ready to heat or interactive meal kits, Good to Go! is our solution for today’s busy lifestyles.”

Good to Go! is launching with dozens of options for heat-and-eat meal solutions. It features trending flavors and comfort food favorites, such as tilapia with lemon orzo, chipotle chicken, shepherd’s pie, twice baked potatoes and apple crisp.

The new brand currently is available only at SpartanNash retail stores, but it will expand to the company’s more than 300 Michigan independent retailers in the coming months.

SpartanNash introduced Open Acres in 2016, featuring more than 1,000 fresh-made produce, bakery, deli, meat and seafood options.

“Good to Go! complements these items with a variety of convenient meal solutions and simple side dishes at a budget-friendly price,” the company says.

“SpartanNash’s private brands offer our store guests high quality and cost savings in every aisle of the store,” Paul added. “From your favorite Our Family products to Open Acres and now Good to Go!, our private brands provide products to meet your needs, lifestyle and budget.”

