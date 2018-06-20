Market Force Names Aldi ‘Value Leader’ For Eighth Consecutive Year

Aldi continues to beat out the competition when it comes to value, according to a Market Force Information survey of nearly 13,000 U.S. consumers. For the eighth consecutive year, Market Force has named Aldi as the “Value Leader” among grocery retailers included in the survey.

In addition to earning the top spot for value, Aldi also moved up to No. 4 among America’s favorite grocery stores, as measured by customer satisfaction and loyalty. When surveyed, Aldi customers were among the most loyal and least likely to switch to a different grocery store. Aldi was also the only grocery retailer among the top five to increase its loyalty score year-over-year.

“The grocery industry is fiercely competitive,” said Aldi CEO Jason Hart. “Maintaining the No. 1 position for value highlights our constant commitment to offer customers high-quality food at the low prices they deserve.”

Aldi also earned top scores in other survey categories, including checkout speed and cashier courtesy.

“We make grocery shopping smart, fast, easy and affordable. We’re thrilled shoppers are loyal to Aldi and chose us, again, as one of America’s favorite grocery stores,” Hart said.

The Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study surveyed consumers online in April 2018 to gauge shoppers’ grocery habits, including satisfaction, preferences and brand awareness.

“The insights Market Force provides through our annual supermarket study serve as a meaningful performance measure in the marketplace,” said Brad Christian, chief customer officer for Market Force. “It is great to see our research affirm the value proposition of Aldi as the industry landscape has evolved over the last eight years. Consumer feedback consistently shows that Aldi leads the marketplace in value.”

Aldi is in the midst of expansion and remodeling plans that will bring its store total to 2,500 by the end of 2022.

