Wegmans, Publix Among Fortune’s Best Workplaces For Millennials

Wegmans and Publix have once again been recognized by Fortune Magazine as two of the best workplaces for Millennials.

Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1998, make up about 58 percent of Wegman’s workforce and 45 percent of Publix’s workforce.

“Our associates are the heart of our company,” said Publix President and CEO Todd Jones. “We work to create an environment where our associates enjoy coming to work for the opportunities they have and the relationships they form. At Publix, we provide resources for our associates to help them develop throughout their careers.”

Fortune quotes Wegmans employees praising the company for giving them a chance to learn and grow within the company: “They will always cross train you for a job you do not have real experience with, and will do so willingly. For instance there have been employees sent to other countries to study specific items. And they end up coming with more knowledge about said items than anyone would, simply cause they show small interest. I find that pretty cool and worth taking advantage of.”

The results of this year’s Fortune list are determined from surveys of more than 434,000 Millennials at companies that have been recognized as a Great Place to Work. Millennials were surveyed on their opportunities to innovate and contribute to the company’s overall success, as well as fair treatment, respect from managers, positive leadership and other factors.

