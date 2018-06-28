Rite Aid Pharmacists In Idaho Soon Will Be Able To Prescribe Medications

Starting Sunday, July 1, Rite Aid pharmacists at all locations in Idaho will be able to prescribe medications to treat select, common conditions under the Pharmacist Prescriptive Authority Rule Docket 27-0104-1701, which was promoted by the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy. The rule, which was approved by the Idaho legislature, enables pharmacists to prescribe medications to treat conditions like cold sores, seasonal influenza, strep throat and urinary tract infections as well as statins for patients with diabetes.

“This is an important moment in the practice of pharmacy, and we applaud the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy for recognizing the public health benefit of expanding the role of the pharmacist,” said Jocelyn Konrad, Rite Aid EVP of pharmacy. “As part of their pharmacy school curriculum, pharmacists undergo extensive training on medications, including effectiveness, interactions and side effects, and this training continues throughout their professional career. That knowledge, coupled with their accessibility within the community and their established relationships with patients makes this expansion of services a natural next step and one we’re excited to make available to our patients in Idaho.”

Idaho’s Rite Aid store locations:

1515 West State Street (Boise)

7020 West State Street (Boise)

10600 Fairview Avenue (Boise)

5005 West Overland Road (Boise)

1100 Vista Avenue (Boise)

660 East Boise Avenue (Boise)

208 West Ironwood Drive (Coeur D’Alene)

43 West Prairie Shopping Center (Hayden)

1904 19th Avenue (Lewiston)

451 Deinhard Lane (McCall)

1600 North Main Street (Meridian)

3250 South Eagle Road (Meridian)

2809 East Cleveland Boulevard (Caldwell)

810 West Pullman Road (Moscow)

Per the requirements of the rule, Rite Aid pharmacists will consult with the patient and use an assessment form based on clinical guidelines and evidence-based research to determine whether or not a prescription is medically appropriate. In addition to documenting each consultation, the pharmacist also will work with each patient to develop a plan for follow up care and to notify their primary care physician of any prescribed therapy; if the patient does not have a primary care physician, the pharmacist can recommend one.

A service fee of up to $30 will be charged for each consultation (price varies based on type of consultation). If a prescription medication is prescribed, Rite Aid accepts many prescription insurance plans, including Medicare Part D. No appointment is necessary.

“As the country’s healthcare delivery system continues to change, we must continue to fully leverage the expertise and capabilities of our pharmacists,” added Konrad. “Rite Aid has worked diligently to help our pharmacists practice at the top of their license, whether it be administering immunizations, dispensing naloxone without a prescription or even prescribing hormonal contraceptives at select locations in California and all of our Oregon pharmacies, and we remain committed to expanding their role in order to provide an even greater level of care to our patients and communities.”

Keep reading: