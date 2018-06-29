99 Ranch Market To Begin Accepting Alipay Mobile Wallet

99 Ranch Market, one of the largest Asian supermarket chains in the U.S., is partnering with Alipay to enable customers to pay for items in-store using Alipay’s Mobile Wallet. Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is China’s leading digital payment platform and the primary means of online and mobile payment for Chinese consumers.

Beginning July 1, Chinese travelers visiting the U.S. will be able to pay using the Alipay app at 99 Ranch Market’s store locations across California, Washington State, New Jersey, Maryland, Nevada, Texas and Oregon. 99 Ranch Market will provide Alipay services in-store through the activation and implementation support of Citcon, a cross-border mobile payment and marketing solutions provider that helps connect merchants with Chinese mobile wallet users.

“We are committed to offering our shoppers the best experience and service possible, and that means offering a payment method that is the most secure and convenient,” said Juliet Chen, Marketing Manager of 99 Ranch Market. “Our partnership with Alipay will enable us to offer our Chinese customers traveling in the U.S. with a familiar checkout experience that minimizes stress at the register, whether it’s language barriers or payment concerns, while also enabling us to better connect with them and draw them into the stores.”

Alipay’s geolocation-based “Discover” function and push notifications within the app will enable Chinese customers to locate nearby 99 Ranch Market stores, receive promotional information and make purchasing decisions. 99 Ranch Market also will be able to market to Chinese travelers before, during and after their visits to the U.S., boosting exposure of their businesses.

“Chinese consumers often seek out specialty grocery stores when they travel through the U.S., searching for familiar foods and products that aren’t always available at local supermarkets,” said Souheil Badran, president, Alipay Americas. “By offering Chinese travelers shopping in their stores the ability to pay with our familiar and popular payment method at the register, 99 Ranch Market is giving their customers the best shopping experience possible. We are thrilled to partner with 99 Ranch Market.”

