City Of Hope Will Honor Stigers At Annual Festival Ball In September

City of Hope Northern California Food Industries Circle will honor Mike Stigers, Supervalu’s EVP–wholesale, with its 2018 Spirit of Life Award on Saturday, Sept. 15, at its 40th Annual Festival Ball in San Francisco.

The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope’s most prestigious honor, presented to an industry leader who has demonstrated business and philanthropic achievement. Honorees are lauded for their commitment to City of Hope’s work against cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Stigers has demonstrated a 44-year professional commitment to the grocery industry throughout the U.S. In his current role, he oversees Supervalu’s relationship with more than 3,300 retailers across the country. He also is responsible for Supervalu’s logistics, procurement and transportation operations as well as third-party logistics.

He began his career in 1974 as a part-time courtesy clerk at Safeway. Over the next 40 years, he took on managerial positions of increasing responsibility up to executive positions including COO and CEO of for retailers and vendors throughout the country. His career expanded through PW Supermarkets, Bass Inc., Sterilox Fresh, and Shaw’s/Star Market before he was being named president of Cub Foods in 2014.

Stigers’ commitment to serving his team, employees and the greater community is exemplified through his work with City of Hope, the organization says. He has served on the board of the Northern California Food Industries Circle since 2003. He has spearheaded many local philanthropic efforts for City of Hope with funds raised to support research and care for children and adults who receive life-altering health diagnoses.

“Mike’s passion for the work and the people of City of Hope is unwavering. Despite moving to new jobs and new geographies throughout his career, Mike has continued his support to this great organization and has introduced new companies to the important work done by City of Hope to support vital research and provide valuable services to so many families at such critical times in their lives,” said Mark Gross, Supervalu’s president and CEO. “All of us on the Supervalu team are proud to work with Mike and applaud his commitment and support to City of Hope.”

This year’s gala will feature entertainment by comedian Orny Adams and will include a VIP reception, cocktail hour, auction, seated dinner, the Spirit of Life Award program and an after-party.

Keep reading: