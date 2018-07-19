Southeastern Grocers Launches New Food And Fuel Loyalty Program

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, this week introduced SE Grocers rewards, a new loyalty program designed specifically around two everyday components customers value the most—food and fuel.

The new loyalty program will allow customers to earn points during checkout at any Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie grocery store. Points then can be redeemed for savings on groceries or savings on fuel at participating Shell or other select fuel stations.

“We are committed to providing a shopping experience our customers can count on,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO. “In service of being a great place to shop, we are launching a new rewards program that is designed to best meet the everyday needs of our customers and associates. SE Grocers rewards will allow customers to redeem savings on fuel and groceries, combining the two greatest reward aspects our customers have told us mean the most to them.”

“Coming together with Southeastern Grocers to provide a great rewards program for our customers is something we are excited about,” said Todd Gulbransen, North American loyalty manager for Shell Retail. “We know that customers are always looking for value and great ways to be rewarded, and we are proud that the Fuel Rewards program is an additional benefit for those shopping at Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores.”

Customers throughout all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores now can receive an SE Grocers rewards card to start earning points that can be redeemed for savings on groceries and fuel at Shell branded stations. The new SE Grocers rewards program will offer bonus points on hundreds of products throughout the stores, and customers are encouraged to check their receipts for even more ways to earn points. For additional flexibility, points will be available for up to two years, expiring Dec. 31 of the following calendar year.

For a seamless transition to SE Grocers rewards, customers who present a rewards card at checkout will receive a new SE Grocers rewards card and welcome kit. The value of unredeemed Plenti points earned in stores will be issued to the new SE Grocers rewards program for all fully registered customers. SE Grocers rewards members who swipe their SE Grocers rewards card at participating Shell branded stations will be enrolled in the Fuel Rewards program and receive Gold Status, saving an additional 5 cents per gallon on every fill, up to 20 gallons.

Southeastern Grocers and Shell will be surprising the first 100 customers at a Shell branded station in select markets with up to $40 per vehicle of free fuel in celebration of the new loyalty program. Customers can visit the Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie Facebook pages for updates on free fuel events in the Southeast through the end of July.

Keep reading: