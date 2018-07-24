Reasor’s Kicks Off Supplies For Schools Promotion July 25

Shoppers who stop by any Reasor’s location from July 25 through Aug. 14 can help support the retailer’s “Supplies for Schools” drive.

Supplies for Schools is designed to coordinate the donation and distribution of new school supplies to students in need throughout the communities Tahlequah, Oklahoma-based Reasor’s serves. Last year, the company raised $41,000 to help local schools.

Shoppers can help in a number of ways. They can:

Purchase a sack full of school supplies for $15 at any Reasor’s location during the designated times.

Donate any amount at the register.

Purchase a “Back to School Bouquet” in the floral department. One dollar will be given to Supplies for Schools for each purchase.

Purchase Sparkling Ice during the designated times. Sparkling Ice will contribute $1 for every case sold.

“We are proud to be able to support the students in our community through the Supplies for Schools Promotion. Help us help those in need this school year, and let’s make a difference in our students lives,” said Jeff Reasor, chairman and CEO.

Reasor’s was founded 55 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, by its namesake Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 18 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor’s became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members.

