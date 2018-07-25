Rutter’s Welcomes New Director Of Fuels And Forecourt

Chris Hartman has joined Rutter’s as director of fuels and forecourt, marking the 11th generation of the family joining the business. In this new role, Hartman will oversee the procurement and retail of all fuel products for Rutter’s convenience stores, including the Fleet Card Program. He also will manage the forecourt experience, which encompasses carwashes, air and vacuum, EV charging and signage for all locations.

“Rutter’s has been a family run business since 1747. Having our 11th generation join the business on the corporate level is a major milestone,” said Scott Hartman, Rutter’s president and CEO. “The combination of Chris’ experience working in the stores as he grew up, five years with Crossmark as a food broker and his masters-level education will prove an asset to the organization.”

Chris spent eight years a Rutter’s team member and roving store manager to the position. He recently completed his MBA in finance with The George Washington University School of Business and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from St. Joseph’s University.

In addition to Scott Hartman, the 10th generation of leadership includes Todd Rutter, president of Rutter’s Dairy, and Tim Rutter, president of M&G Realty.

In other company news, Rutter’s is bringing local wine offerings to its stores, starting with Allegro Winery options at select stores. Allegro wines are offered at six different locations in the Allegro Winery area, including Cape Horn, North Hills and Richland Avenue.

Allegro Winery is the first of many different wineries to offer their wines at select Rutter’s locations for local customers. Rutter’s will carry Harmony and Punk Allegro Wines. Over the next couple of months, Rutter’s also will partner with additional local wineries at various locations around the area. All local wines will be offered at select wine pairing events at Rutter’s locations. A full list of local wineries and the Rutter’s locations they are offered in is available on Rutter’s website.

“To continue to expand our fresh and local category, we thought it would be perfect to begin offering local winery’s wines at select Rutter’s locations. We love to provide our customers with as much convenience as we can, and what better way than to offer some of their favorite local wines at local Rutter’s locations,” said Robert Perkins, Rutter’s VP of marketing.

“Allegro is thrilled to join with Rutter’s to bring local Pennsylvania wines to its customers,” said Carl Helrich, winemaker and owner of Allegro Winery. “The convenience of being able to pick up a bottle of local wine when folks are getting fuel or a gallon of milk is a nice option to have.”

Allegro Winery is York County’s largest local winery. The winery and vineyard in Brogue, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1980 by two musician brothers, John and Tim Crouch. In 2001, winemaker Carl Helrich and his family became the principals, producing 4,200 gallons in their first year and more than 27,000 gallons in 2017. Allegro produces primarily Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot on a 16-acre vineyard site established in 1973. The winery produces more than two dozen wines ranging from dry to sweet varieties.

Rutter’s currently has 22 stores with beer and wine. The retailer operates 70 locations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Keep reading: