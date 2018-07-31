Costco, Publix Named Top-Rated Workplaces By Indeed

Costco and Publix have been named among Indeed’s 2018 Top-Rated Workplaces. Out of 50 companies, Costco ranked No. 5, and Publix ranked No. 19, moving up from number 23 last year.

Indeed compiled the list from ratings and reviews of the companies featured on this year’s Fortune 500 list.

One review of Costco highlighted by Indeed cites the company’s culture and benefits as a reason for its high ranking:

“They pay their employees well above the national rate by way of comparison,” the review reads. “Costco believes that employees are the most important assets in the company. The management staff truly believe in leading from the front and do a great job of instilling ownership and confidence into every employee. Work and life balance is not an issue with this company at all. Health insurance and holiday benefits are second to none.”

Publix received more than 10,000 reviews highlighting its pay and benefits, job security and advancement, and company culture.

Headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, Costco operates membership-only warehouse clubs in the U.S. and internationally. Lakeland, Florida-based Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. It operates 1,190 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Keep reading: