Plant-Based Meal Co. Purple Carrot Launches Weekly Meal Plans

Purple Carrot, a plant-based meal kit company based in Boston, is producing new weekly meal plans. Customers can choose from three plans, including Quick & Easy, High Protein, and Chef’s Choice. In addition to the new plans, customers will also be able to customize the meals they receive each week by mixing and matching recipes from any of the menus.

All plans remain priced at $12 per meal, or $72 per week, for three meals, each serving two people.

“Since I launched Purple Carrot four years ago, the trend to incorporate plant-based eating has grown tremendously,” said Andy Levitt, founder and CEO of Purple Carrot. “We’re proud to play an important role in helping people become the best versions of themselves through the food choices they make and, by now adding choice for our subscribers, it’s going to be even easier to eat delicious plant-based meals every week.”

All of Purple Carrot’s meals are centered around seasonal ingredients and “unique flavors that play off of traditional favorites.”

More about the new plans:

Quick & Easy: Designed to be cooked in 30 minutes or less, these dishes include Japanese Bento Box with Miso-Glazed Tofu & Yu Choy and Garlic Quinoa Fried Rice with Crunchy Tempeh and Pickled Red Cabbage.

Chef’s Choice: Designed for those who want to expand their culinary horizons, these gourmet dishes include recipes like Corn & “Crab” Dumplings with Ginger-Fried Rice and Sweet Chile Sauce and Tamarind-glazed Jackfruit with Stir-fry Vegetables & Pineapple.

High Protein: Packed with more than 20g of protein per serving, these meals are designed for those looking to maintain a plant-based diet with an added energy boost. Recipes include Sweet Potato Black Bean Tacos with Peach Kimchi & Citrus Aioli and Kung Pao Cauliflower with Pickled Bok Choy & Black Quinoa.

Purple Carrot delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and simple step-by-step guidance for people to cook distinctive, healthy, plant-based meals at home.

Keep reading: