Arkansas’ Military Retirees Get Benefit Of Soda And Candy Tax

by Terrie Ellerbee/editor-Southwest

In January of this year, the Military Retirement Income Tax Cut took effect in Arkansas. It eliminated state income tax on military retirement pay. It sailed through the General Assembly with bipartisan support in both chambers, according to a press release from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office.

“The average new military retiree is 38-44 years old with another 20-plus years in the workforce,” Hutchinson said. “The skills and experience our military retirees offer are invaluable resources for our state. This tax cut creates tax relief for Arkansas’ 22,000 military retirees, and will encourage veterans to start their second careers in Arkansas.”

So, what does this have to do with groceries?

The elimination of the military retirement income tax cut cost the state $13 million. To try to make up the difference, soft drinks and candy now are taxed at the state’s full 6.5 percent rate vs. the current 1.5 percent sales tax on groceries.

But what is candy? What are soft drinks?

They previously were considered “food and food ingredients” in the state. Now they have been separated out for tax reasons by way of some head-scratching particulars.

Candy is defined by the state as containing honey, sugar or other sweeteners, including artificial ingredients, combined with chocolate, fruits, nuts, etc., in the form of bars, drops or pieces. In addition, “candy” cannot contain flour or require refrigeration. Buy a Snickers bar, pay the 6.5 percent state tax, but pay only the 1.5 percent tax on Twix and Kit Kat chocolate bars.

“I wish I could have had that argument with my mom when I was growing up that Twix and Kit Kat are groceries,” said Charlie Spakes, president of the Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association (AGRMA), laughing.

Soft drinks are defined as nonalcoholic beverages containing natural or artificial sweeteners, but not milk, soy milk or milk substitutes. Energy drinks and nonalcoholic beer or “near beer,” like O’Doul’s and Sharp’s, are taxed at the 6.5 percent rate, as is Pedialyte. But Kool-Aid, SlimFast and apple cider get the lower rate.

These rules will sound familiar to some retailers in states other than Arkansas. It is one of 24 states that are part of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA). It requires simplification of state and local codes and a uniform tax base, meaning the same goods and services would be taxed or exempt the same way in each of the states taking part in it.

Spakes told The Shelby Report that AGRMA was able to lessen the load on retailers as the new tax went into effect.

“We want to comply, but we can be overburdened,” he said. “The way that definition was set up, it was unbelievably burdensome. We don’t have scientists in small retail stores.”

The Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration (ADF&A) helped him make his point. Spakes said if retailers had a list, then it would be easier to comply. But ADF&A said it could “never” make a list like that. Spakes said, “That was our argument exactly.”

The AGRMA did the best it could do in the situation and got a rule put in place to shield retailers that make a good faith effort to correctly collect the sales taxes from fines.

The ADF&A expects that the tax on candy and soft drinks will bring in about $6.8 million this year and $13.8 million in 2019.

Increased grocery tax?

Gov. Hutchinson has a tax reform package. Sixteen legislators from the House and Senate are on the Legislative Tax Reform and Relief Task Force. It will give a final report to the governor by Sept. 1 that will be a blueprint for tax reform in the regular legislative session beginning in January.

In April, the task force considered increasing the state’s sales tax on groceries and at the same time creating an income tax credit for low- and moderate-income taxpayers to offset it. This was something the Tax Foundation recommended as a more effective and targeted way to provide lower-income families with additional income support.

“They’re looking at everything, and that was one of the things that came up. The Tax Foundation (an independent tax policy research organization) said it was bad policy to have the grocery tax at a lower rate like we do, so the task force was considering it,” Spakes said. “The governor and lieutenant governor and a couple of other high-ranking legislators said, ‘I’m 100 percent against this.’ Since that point, the task force got really quiet on it. I would say politically that it would be hard to raise it, especially if the governor is going to be outright against it.”

The grocery sales tax has been falling since 2007, when it dropped from 6 percent to 3 percent. On Jan. 1, 2009, it fell to 2 percent. The current 1.5 percent tax rate on food and food ingredients will drop to 0.125 percent on Jan. 1, 2019, due to certain budget conditions that have been met.

SNAP restrictions may pop up again

Another grocery issue in Arkansas is the possibility of stricter Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program requirements. In many states, including Arkansas, many legislators see SNAP requirements as political red meat.

State Rep. Mary Bentley in December 2016 proposed allowing recipients to purchase only foods and beverages that are considered “healthy.” The Arkansas Department of Human Services would have identified foods that would qualify. In January 2017, Bentley’s bill that would ban the purchase of junk food with SNAP benefits was backed by the House Public Health Committee.

Paul Rowton, VP of Edwards Food Giant, testified against the ban. He said it put too much burden on stores and could cost his company as much as $1 million to implement.

Bentley’s measure ultimately was defeated.

“That does not mean that some legislator in Arkansas won’t try it again,” Spakes said. “We did a pretty good job of defeating the one that popped up last year. I think we’ll be fine and able to do that again.”

In July last year, Bentley told PBS NewsHour that too many people are enrolled to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“I don’t think most people would classify as needing food stamps,” she said. “That’s a huge abuse. We could make cuts. It should be a temporary thing.”

Her argument is that President Donald Trump and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue look more favorably on work requirements for SNAP recipients, so perhaps states could do their own whittling on the program.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of a Farm Bill that included stricter work requirements for SNAP recipients. But the U.S. Senate passed its version of the 2018 Farm Bill with a bipartisan vote of 86-11. The $867 billion bill does not include the work requirements for SNAP recipients that were included in the House version of the bill.

The House and Senate are working to reconcile the different versions now.

Funding for the current Farm Bill runs out Sept. 30.

Keep reading: