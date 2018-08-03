Recommended: Watch Out, Publix; Kroger Is Making A Florida Move

Et tu, Kroger? The nation’s largest grocer appears to be pushing into the backyard of Florida’s largest grocer.

Cincinnati-based Kroger paid $15 million for the 74,000-square-foot shopping center at 5024 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, according to property records. Kroger also paid $2 million for an outparcel that includes a bank branch.

The buyer is Topvalco, an entity that shares a Cincinnati address with Kroger. Topvalco’s president is Nick Hodge, Kroger’s director of corporate real estate.

Kroger’s new acquisition is at the southwest corner of Military Trail and Atlantic Avenue. Publix has a store at the northeast corner of the intersection.

If Kroger were to open in Palm Beach County, it would be the grocery giant’s first appearance in Florida. Kroger operates in 35 states, but Florida is conspicuously absent from that list.

In other parts of the country, Kroger and Publix are battling for market share. In Palm Beach County, however, Publix has emerged as the dominant grocer by far, with 75 supermarkets, far ahead of Winn-Dixie, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s…

