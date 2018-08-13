  • Search 
PFMA Prez Completes Year 1 Of Organization Management Program

in: Grocery, Northeast
PFMA Alex Baloga

PFMA President Alex Baloga

Alex Baloga, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), has completed his first year at the Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at Villanova University in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

The institute is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond Towle, IOM, CAE, VP of the Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since its commencement in 1921, the institute has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates.

The institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at five different university locations throughout the country. A combination of required courses and electives cover leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness. The chamber educates the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive; how business positively impacts communities; and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

