Kroger Begins Testing Driverless Delivery

The Kroger Co. and Nuro have selected Scottsdale, Arizona, as the city for their self-driving grocery delivery pilot, which kicked off Aug. 16.

Earlier this summer, Kroger and Nuro, maker of driverless delivery vehicles, announced a partnership to begin testing grocery delivery using Nuro’s robots. Customers can place same-day delivery orders through Kroger’s ClickList ordering system or Nuro’s app and receive their groceries at their curb. Nuro is beginning the pilot using its self-driving Toyota Prius fleet and plans to introduce its custom R1 driverless vehicle this fall.

During the pilot, autonomous delivery is available from the Fry’s Food Store at 7770 East McDowell Road. Grocery orders can be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery. The fee for the service is $5.95, and there is no minimum order required.

“Scottsdale is proud to be the home of Kroger and Nuro’s partnership,” said Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane. “We welcome innovative technology that can benefit the lives of Scottsdale residents. We feel this partnership holds tremendous potential and promise, and offers our residents real, not-yet-experienced convenience for everyday routines.”

“We’re excited to launch our autonomous vehicle delivery pilot with Fry’s in Scottsdale,” said Kroger Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset. “Kroger wants to bring more customers the convenience of affordable grocery delivery, and our pilot with Nuro will help us test and learn to understand customer acceptance of autonomous vehicles in our seamless offering. We thank Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane, and the Scottsdale community for being terrific partners and for supporting customer-focused innovation.”

“Arizona is home to some of the most innovative autonomous vehicle testing,” said Nuro Co-Founder Dave Ferguson. “We’re proud to contribute and turn our vision for local commerce into a real, accessible service that residents of Scottsdale can use immediately. Our goal is to save people time, while operating safely and learning how we can further improve the experience.”

