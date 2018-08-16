Whole Foods Market Opens 10th Washington Store In Kirkland

Whole Foods Market on Aug. 16 opened a new location in The Village at Totem Lake shopping center at 12501 120th Avenue NE in Kirkland, Washington. The store marks Whole Foods’ 10th in the state.

“We’re so excited to join Kirkland’s vibrant community, right here on the shores of Lake Washington,” said Angela Lorenzen, regional president for the Pacific Northwest. “Our store reflects the beauty of the outdoors, with extensive interior and exterior seating that will serve as a welcoming gathering place for the entire community.”

The approximately 43,000-s.f. store, designed with a mid-century modern influence, includes:

A coffee and juice bar serving Allegro coffee, espresso, matcha lattes, bulletproof coffee and made-to-order smoothies.

A salad bar that features mixed greens from Willie Greens, a Whole Foods Market Local Loan Program recipient.

Products from more than 20 local farms and 50 growers from the greater Northwest region.

Full-service meat and seafood departments that feature Global Animal Partnership 5-Step Animal Welfare rated meat and sustainably sourced seafood. The meat counter will also spotlight Cattail Creek Lamb, available for the first time year-round.

A selection of wine and beer, including many from local brewers like Postdoc Brewing, Cold Hero Hard Cider and Kyla Hard Kombucha.

A large prepared foods section that includes freshly made pizza featuring Manini’s wheat free crust. There will also be a Taqueria station for building tacos and burritos, including vegan options, and a Kikka venue for made-to-order rice and poke bowls, as well as ramen.

Fresh baked goods and dessert items, like Belgium waffles dipped in white, dark or milk chocolate.

A produce department that features cherries and stone fruit in the summer, as well as citrus, apples, pears and squash in the fall and winter seasons.

A floral department that will cut and wrap floral arrangements at no extra charge.

Whole Foods Market Kirkland has hired more than 150 team members for positions throughout the store.

