Raley’s Creates New Nutrition Strategist Role

Yvette Waters has joined Raley’s as nutrition strategist and brand influencer, a new role created to drive nutrition strategy and support the brand’s wellness direction.

Raley’s says the addition of Waters is another step in supporting its commitment to “evolve its brand and stores to change the way customers eat, one plate at a time.”

Waters will drive nutrition strategy for all brands and work alongside the merchant team to bring healthy products into stores. With a growing consumer awareness of the role food plays in health and wellness, Waters will support team member education on products and nutritional content. As the corporate dietitian, Waters will develop customer education pieces, attend community events, and make PR appearances.

“As Raley’s strives to make healthy options accessible to all, Yvette is a proven dietitian who will help guide our organization,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president. “Her knowledge and expertise will enhance our nutrition strategy. She will play an integral role in improving the education and nutritional value of our relaunch of Raley’s private label products, including our clean deck line, Raley’s Purely Made.”

Waters previously worked with Raley’s to support the development of the company’s newest brand and concept, Market 5-ONE-5. She led the nutrition strategy, where she developed the category standards and curated the product assortment.

Waters, a registered dietitian, has a “passion for helping people find their individual version of healthy,” says Raley’s. “She believes in personalized nutrition and will work to help customers understand nutrition and make informed decisions about their health and their lifestyle.”

“This new role at Raley’s is a great opportunity to share my expertise and influence real change for Raley’s customers’ on their personal wellness journey,” said Waters.

Waters has her Bachelor’s degree in nutrition dietetics from the University of Nevada, Reno. In a few weeks, Waters will receive her master of science in nutrition and human performance from Logan University. Prior to joining the Raley’s organization, Waters was a registered dietitian for the University of Nevada, a dietitian for the Nevada Diabetes Association and an intern and nutrition expert for a hospital.

