Frito-Lay Brings A Twist To Lunch Notes With New Chip Bag Packaging

As summer comes to a close, parents face the transition from relaxed schedules to the structure and routine that the schoolyear brings. In a twist to the common notion that parents can’t wait for back-to-school and students dread it, some statistics suggest otherwise: kids look forward to getting back to school, and many parents struggle with transitioning from spending long summer days with their families to only spending time with them after school ends.

According to a recent Frito-Lay Variety Packs survey, the majority of parents (75 percent) worry about their kids’ happiness while they are at school, and 81 percent say they seek ways to give their kids encouragement when they are apart.

That’s why Frito-Lay Variety Packs, one of the flagship brands from PepsiCo‘s Frito-Lay division, is giving parents a new way to provide love and encouragement during the school day with the launch of Snackable Notes.

Available now until Sept. 9, specially marked Frito-Lay Variety Packs will contain chip bags that have a talk bubble where parents can write a note directly on the bag.

“Back-to-school is a tough transition for the whole family that can be stressful for parents and kids,” said Rhasheda Boyd, director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “It’s the little things that matter most as parents look to help ease kids back into the school year. That’s why we wanted to inspire parents to share a little love and encouragement in an easy way by dedicating space on our Frito-Lay Variety Packs packaging to write a special lunch note.”

Frito-Lay is asking consumers to submit their favorite Snackable Notes to www.SnackableNotes.com for a chance to win a $1,000 weekly prize. One winner will be randomly drawn each week. In case parents are experiencing writer’s block after a summer off from making lunches, Frito-Lay Variety Packs is introducing a new Amazon Alexa skill, Snackable Notes, to help inspire parents. Starting later this month, parents can say, “Alexa, open Snackable Notes,” or search for Snackable Notes in the Alexa app or Alexa Skills store to hear lunch note inspiration from three categories: funny, encouraging and thoughtful.

Keep reading: