Matherne’s Opens Grocery Store On LSU Campus

Matherne’s Market has opened a grocery store in the Nicholson Gateway corridor on Louisiana State University’s (LSU) campus as the anchor retail tenant. The 17,500-s.f. store, which hosted a soft opening Aug. 24, mimics Matherne’s downtown location, focusing on more fresh food options and prepared foods featured in a modernized market space.

The Nicholson Gateway consists of real estate combining living space for student life among other retail businesses. Nestled between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive, Matherne’s is on the bottom floor of the multi-level building, with a view of green space and in eyeshot of Tiger Stadium.

Changing the blueprint of the traditional store, as Matherne’s did when its downtown location opened in 2015, Tony Matherne, co-owner of Matherne’s believes this new location pairs perfectly with the “transformative landscape of today’s lifestyle conveniences.”

“This new relationship with LSU campus life allows us to offer students and surrounding community members not only fresh food options, but customized trends we are now seeing in the food industry,” he said. “We are proud to bring the Matherne’s brand to the LSU campus – offering great variety, outstanding service and on-trend products to our customers.”

The market will concentrate on local products, while still offering full service deli and catering, fresh sushi, smoothies, juice and coffee bar, salad bar, fresh cut fruits, gourmet cheeses and fresh produce.

Matherne’s Market has been in operation for more than 37 years and is a member store of Associated Grocer, Inc., which consists of independent retail grocery stores spanning throughout the Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas region.

Matherne’s other store locations include: Downtown (Baton Rouge), Longview (Paulina) and Riverlands (LaPlace).

Keep reading: