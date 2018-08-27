Sprouts Prepares Philadelphia Store For September Opening

Sprouts Farmers Market is putting the finishing touches on its new Philadelphia store, the company’s first location in Pennsylvania. The 32,000-s.f. store, located at 1000 South Broad Street in Lincoln Square, is expected to open on Sept. 19.

Sprouts has hired more than 140 full and part-time employees to operate the store. With a store motto of “Healthy Living For Less,” employees were hired with the understanding they should have a passion for healthy eating and for the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.

The Philadelphia store will feature an abundant selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as barrels of grains and sweets in a bright, open-store layout. Each Sprouts store features an in-house butcher who prepares handcrafted sausages and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. The deli includes fresh and prepared items as well as items for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner, and a bakery with a wide selection of freshly baked goods. The vitamins and body care department features more than 7,500 vitamins and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

Sprouts, based in Phoenix, Arizona, operates 300 stores in 17 states.

