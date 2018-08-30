Natural Grocers Celebrates Organic Harvest Month With $50K Fundraiser

Natural Grocers is celebrating its more than 30-year history of selling only organically grown produce with a month-long series of festivities for Organic Harvest Month, including giveaways for shoppers and a fundraiser for the Organic Farmers Association (OFA).

The celebration will kick off on Sept. 1 with a one-day-only free bag giveaway with any purchase and an {N}power “bounce-back” offer of $5 off any purchase of $40 or more, as well as samplings of USDA certified organic produce, No-Bake Apple Cookie tastings and Natural Grocers Brand product tastings.

This is the second year in a row that Natural Grocers is sponsoring a month-long national fundraiser for the OFA. The grocer’s goal this year is to raise $50,000 for the association during the month of September.

“There are only about 17,000 certified organic farms in the United States, compared to the more than two million conventional farms,” said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers’ EVP. “The Organic Farmers Association supports the organic farmer by elevating their influence on issues that matter to them. Better policy means more opportunities to increase organic acreage and improve the economic viability of organic farming methods, which makes organic farming a more attractive option.”

Throughout September, Natural Grocers’ customers will have the opportunity to make contributions at any one of Natural Grocers’ 147 store locations. Donations to the OFA will help unite organic farms around the country, create scholarship programs, provide organic farmers with a national voice on state and federal policy, increase organic farm acreage and expand the number of organic family farms.

“Supporting this fundraiser is a great opportunity to vote with your dollars and tell America the kind of food system you want to see and support,” said Kate Mendenhall, director of OFA.

The Organic Harvest Month celebration will continue throughout the entire month of September.

Other activities will include “hot deals” on Sept. 20-22; Let’s Taco ‘Bout Organics classes; USDA certified organic produce samples every Saturday; and Natural Grocers Brand product tastings every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

