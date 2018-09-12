Maryland’s Tevis Oil Sells Its Jiffy Marts, Wholesale Fuel Biz

SMO Motor Fuels and Dash In, a subsidiary of The Wills Group Inc., have purchased the convenience retailing and wholesale motor fuel assets of Maryland-based Tevis Oil.

The acquired assets consist of all of Tevis’ company-operated locations that operate under the Jiffy Mart banner as well as its commission agent and lessee dealer sites. Tevis will continue to operate and says it is actively looking to grow its home comfort solutions, commercial fuels and HVAC businesses consisting of Tevis Energy (heating oil, diesel and gasoline sales to residential and commercial customers); Tevis Propane (propane sales to residential and commercial customers); and Modern Comfort Systems (HVAC installation, repair and maintenance).

Headquartered in Westminster, Maryland, Tevis is a motor fuel distributor and energy solutions provider to accounts in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The company, originally known as S.H. Tevis & Son, was founded in 1932 by Stanley H. Tevis Sr. as a local fuels distributor in Westminster. The company started as a Gulf Oil-commissioned agent selling gasoline, diesel and heating oil to businesses, farms and residences in the Carroll County, Maryland, area.

In 1981, the company opened its first convenience store, Tevco, on Baltimore Boulevard in Finksburg, Maryland. It was a self-service truck stop featuring less expensive, unbranded gasoline, along with hot food, drinks and a variety of convenience items.

After the success of the first store, Tevis continued to open new stores over the years, with each new store offering more selection. In 1987, the Jiffy Mart brand was born and, by 2001, all of the company’s Tevco stores had been rebranded as Jiffy Mart. The company is led by Jack Tevis, who represents the third generation of the Tevis family.

Commenting on the sale, Jack Tevis said, “I want to compliment the folks at SMO and The Wills Group as well for their outstanding cooperation to diligently consummate this project. Finally, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the employees of Jiffy Mart and Tevis Oil for their wonderful efforts to create and sustain a wonderful group of stores in our community over the past 30 years.”

The Wills Group, through its subsidiaries, transports and delivers propane, heating oil and HVAC equipment services primarily in the southern Maryland region. The company also provides commercial fueling services, onsite fueling, construction fueling, fuel management services, builder programs, electronic tank monitoring services, equipment sales, equipment service and maintenance, propane services, residential equipment and fuel sales, service agreements, tank loaner programs and transportation services.

In addition, it operates and franchises gas stations and convenience stores in Virginia, Delaware and Maryland and provides food, fuel and ATM services through its convenience stores.

