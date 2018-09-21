IHA Partners With Good360 To Bring Housewares To Florence Victims

The International Housewares Association (IHA) once again is partnering with Good360, a nonprofit that helps companies donate inventory, to provide hurricane victims with home products as they rebuild their lives and homes. Housewares suppliers can help residents of the Carolinas recover from Hurricane Florence by donating needed products to Good360. IHA partnered with the nonprofit last year to help with the recovery efforts of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Flooding will continue for days, according to North Carolina and South Carolina state officials. Florence will leave up to 40 inches of rain in southeastern North Carolina and the northeastern tip of South Carolina. Other parts of North Carolina and South Carolina will be left with up to 20 inches of rain, causing significant river flooding, with some rivers not cresting until later this week.

Good360 is working closely with FEMA to help shelters with immediate needs, such as personal items, toiletries and water, as well as products that will help in the clean-up. Over the next few weeks, needs will transition to household goods. Any products IHA members can provide will be managed by Good360, and working with FEMA, Good360 will deliver donations to those in need.

“We’re pleased to partner with Good360 and leverage the generosity of the housewares industry to help make a difference for thousands of hurricane victims,” said Phil Brandl, IHA president and CEO. “Good360 is an organization with an impeccable track record of distributing needed products in a well-managed and structured way. Their corporate partners in disaster recovery include Walmart, Home Depot, IKEA, CVS and UPS.”

Members with questions about donating product can contact Jim Alvey, Good360’s director of corporate development, at jalvey@good360.org or 703 299-7554 or visit Good360.org.

