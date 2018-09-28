Raley’s Elevates Knopf To President And CEO

Raley’s has promoted Keith Knopf to president and CEO. Knopf has served in an executive position since joining the organization in 2015, beginning as COO and expanding his role to president more than a year ago. Michael Teel, owner of Raley’s, will continue as chairman of the board.

“Keith is a strong leader who has a passion for our people and our purpose,” said Teel. “He has proven success in moving our strategic priorities forward and growing our market share.”

According to Raley’s, Knopf has been instrumental in evolving its brand and strengthening its position in the marketplace.

“He is dedicated to delivering a personalized customer experience and connecting each team member to the company’s purpose to infuse life with health and happiness, by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time,” the company said in a statement. “Under his leadership, the organization has committed to team member development and making Raley’s a great place to work.”

Knopf has moved the organization forward with a focus on growth and brand building. He led new store development, including a recent acquisition in the Reno market. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its e-commerce presence and its better-for-you offerings.

“It is a privilege to work alongside Mike and the Raley’s leadership team. I am dedicated to perpetuating the company’s proud legacy and to making a difference in the health of the people we serve,” said Keith Knopf. “I believe our 11,000 team members are committed to accomplishing these things together, and I am grateful for their dedication.”

Teel will continue to “inspire the company’s vision and purpose,” says Raley’s, while Knopf will lead the strategic direction. In Teel’s role as owner and consumer advocate, he will focus on leading change in the food system.

“Teel is a trailblazer advancing the food industry by inspiring innovative change that supports customers’ personal health,” the company says.

“Keith and I are tightly aligned on the vision and direction of the company. I have confidence in him and the leadership team to lead the strategic direction to accomplish our vision,” said Teel. “With this change, I will be able to spend more time in the community with organizations that will help transform the food system alongside Raley’s.”

