Wonderful Halos Kicks Off New Season With $30M Marketing Campaign

Mandarin brand Wonderful Halos continues to build on its success as it prepares to kick off its biggest season ever this November, with a $30-million integrated marketing campaign designed to accelerate category growth.

The campaign features the brand’s “Good Choice Kid” television commercials, along with Halos’s biggest digital investment yet, which will increase visibility across all digital platforms. Facebook and Instagram “blasts” also will remind nearly 30 million consumers that Halos are back in stores. The campaign will be amplified by national FSIs, a New York City Times Square digital billboard, PR and an expanded influencer campaign.

“Each season gets sweeter and sweeter for Wonderful Halos,” said Adam Cooper, VP, marketing, The Wonderful Co. “Last year was our best-selling season ever, with Halos contributing 27 percent of total produce dollar growth. In addition to being recognized as the No. 1 most-loved healthy snack brand among both parents and kids, Halos’ multimillion-dollar campaign is designed to drive sales by promoting new everyday snacking occasions to keep the brand top of mind, top of the category and top of the shopping list.”

Halos will build upon the success of last season’s biggest in-store point-of-sale (POS) display program ever, adding a new Halos fruit stand display to its “Grove of Goodness” collection. The stand is completely merchandisable and brings to life the process of delivering mandarins from tree to table. Halos also is bringing back its Grove Tree display. The displays give retailers flexibility to showcase product beyond produce and in less traditional areas of their stores, including the frozen food aisle, deli, pharmacy and at checkout. Last year’s POS program featured 20,000 displays at retailers that experienced double the sales growth versus retailers without Halos POS displays.

Wonderful Halos are sold in 3-lb. and 5-lb. bags and 5-lb. boxes, and will be back in stores by early November.

