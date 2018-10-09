Beef Board Investing $40M In Beef Promotion, Education Programs

The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board will invest about $40.5 million into programs of beef promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications during fiscal 2019, subject to USDA approval.

In action at the end of its September meeting in Denver, Colorado, the operating committee approved checkoff funding for a total of 14 “Authorization Requests”—or proposals—brought by seven contractors for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

The seven national beef organizations approved for funding through the FY 19 Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board budget are:

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (five proposals for $27.4 million)

S. Meat Export Federation, a subcontractor to NCBA (one proposal for $8.3 million)

North American Meat Institute (four proposals for $1.9 million)

Cattlemen’s Beef Board (one proposal for $1.7 million)

American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture (one proposal for $700,000)

Meat Import Council of America (one proposal for $417,000)

National Livestock Producers Association (one proposal for $60,000)

Broken out by budget component, the Fiscal Year 2019 Plan of Work for the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board budget includes:

$10.5 million for promotion programs , including continuation of the checkoff’s consumer digital advertising program, as well as veal promotion

$9.2 million for research programs , focusing on a variety of critical issues, including pre- and post-harvest beef safety research, product quality research, human nutrition research and scientific affairs, market research, and beef and culinary innovations

$7.6 million for consumer information programs , including a Northeast public relations initiative; national consumer public relations, including nutrition-influencer relations and work with primary- and secondary-school curriculum directors nationwide to get accurate information about the beef industry into classrooms of today’s youth

$3 million for industry information programs , comprising dissemination of accurate information about the beef industry to counter misinformation from anti-beef groups and others, as well as funding for checkoff participation in a fifth annual national industrywide symposium focused on discussion and dissemination of information about antibiotic use

$8.3 million for foreign marketing and education in 80 countries in the following regions: ASEAN region, Caribbean, Central America/Dominican Republic, China/Hong Kong, Europe, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Middle East, Russia/Greater Russian Region, South America, Taiwan and new markets

$1.7 million for producer communications, which includes investor outreach using national communications and direct communications to producers and importers about checkoff results; as well as development and utilization of a publishing strategy and platform, and a state beef council content hub.

